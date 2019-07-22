Important police advice for Nottinghamshire residents as summer holidays get underway

Police are urging Nottinghamshire residents to take simple steps to ensure their homes are secure over the summer holidays.

Opportunistic thefts become much more of an issue in the summer months.

Police want people to make sure they are safe over the summer holidays.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "It is vital to remember to lock your windows when you are not in the room.

"Despite the temptation of leaving windows open to ventilate the house, this presents a clear opportunity for thieves.

"Nearly a third of break-ins are a result of doors and windows being open.

"If you are leaving the house, remember to lock all the windows in your house.

"Late summer nights can often see you in your back garden with friends and family.

"This provides opportunistic thieves with the chance of entering your house.

"It is unlikely that you will hear a break-in.

"Therefore, windows, doors and garages should all be locked when you are in the back garden.

"Sheds should also be kept locked; the increased use of sheds in summer means that thieves are looking out for unlocked sheds more than they usually would."