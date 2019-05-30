Hucknall woman hit support worker with metal chair leg

A Hucknall woman who hit her support worker on the back and leg with a metal table leg has been ordered to pay compensation, a court heard.

Krista Mirfin became frustrated when her electronic device was locked in the staff office at the supported living home, on Winnifred Street, at 7.30am, on April 13.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said Murfin, who is intellectually disabled and has ADHD, banged the metal pole on the door and said: "I am going to hit somebody on the the head in a minute."

She hit a male member of staff on the back and leg.

Anita Pidcock, mitigating, said Mirfin had lived at the care unit for five years.

She added that training needs had been identified among the staff on duty that day, but action had been taken.

"There have been no further incidents and no concerns at the home," she said. "When she started she needed three to one support, not it is just one to one."

The court heard she had no previous convictions and wrote a letter of apology.

Murfin, 25, admitted assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistratres Court, on Thursday.

She was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

