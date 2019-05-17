Hucknall man hurled lit cig at mum in kitchen row

A young man threw a lit cigarette and a lighter at his mother after they argued about the state of the kitchen at her Sutton home.

Cameron Green admitted the assault, on May 16, at the Willow Crescent address, and failing to attend a drugs test on March 22, after he tested positive for cocaine and opiates, when he was caught in possession of the drugs.

Ben Brown, mitigating, said Green promised to clean up his act after his arrest.

"He was tested last night and I'm proud to say he's stayed clean," Mr Brown said. "He missed the test because of a genuine misunderstanding.

"He suffered a head injury after falling from a window and has since suffered from black-outs. This has aggravated his bi-polar disorder and psychosis.

"He has nothing on his record since 2012 for violence. The majority of his offences are minor drug offences. If he is sent back to prison he will be sent back to square one. He is trying to better himself."

Green, 25, now of Bentinck Street, Hucknall, was fined £80 for the assault, and £40 for missing the appointment, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He must pay £50 compensation to his mother, and a £30 government surcharge.

