Homeless Sutton ex-soldier was FOUR times over the limit

A former soldier from Sutton was living in his van when police found he was more than FOUR times over the drink drive limit, a court heard.

Police were tipped off about Brent Kerry's erratic driving in a white Vauxhall Movano van and found it parked half in the street, on Stoneyford Road, on 9.30pm, on April 11.

A bottle of whisky was found in the van, and a test revealed he had 141 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Kerry told police he had been sleeping in the van, after breaking up with his partner, and had been drinking with a friend on the night, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said "It wasn't a strong case that he was actually driving. The officers who attended only saw him walking.

"He hasn't got any memory of what happened that night, which is concerning."

He said the self-employed courier had been in the armed forces for 12 years, and suffered from post-traumatic stress syndrome.

"The problem is there isn't much help for people like him and they just soldier on," said Mr Lander.

"Taking his licence away from him will make matters worse. He desperately needs medication."

Mr Lander said that Kerry had relied on his wife to sort out the insurance paperwork.

Kerry, 47, admitted drink driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He received a 12 month community order, with 31 days of an accredited programme and 15 rehabilitation days, as well as 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for 36 months, but the disqualification will be reduced by 272 days if he completes a drink-driver rehabilitation course before June 2021.

He must pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

