Homeless man's racist abuse of cop in Sutton

A boozed-up homeless man who hurled racist abuse at a black police officer and threatened a security guard in Sutton has been jailed.

Kyle Evans also kicked out at a different police officer, when he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, after his racist outburst, on Portland Square, on July 10.

When a security guard challenged him as he carried a bottle of whisky on August 12, Evans said: "Come on - let's have him - there's two of us and one of him."

Evans and his friend left the Asda filling station, only to return later and continue to shout threats, said prosecutor Ali Zaki.

Evans threw a can of coke at a volunteer at the Christian Fellowship Help Group, on High Pavement, after he was refused entry for being drunk at 10.15am, on July 19.

"He continued to be aggressive and he was arrested," Mr Zaki said. "He spat at an officer in custody and that landed on the officer's trouser leg."

Mr Zaki said that any criminal behaviour order, banning Evans from Sutton, should be amended so he can visit his grandparents, but not enter any shops.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Evans is drink-dependent and "took it very hard after his mother died."

"He is trying to engage with alcohol services to get a place on a residential de-tox programme," he said.

"He remembers very little of what he's done when he wakes up in a cell.

"He becomes an odious individual when he is heavily intoxicated. He has been struggling to find accommodation for two years.

"He expects that in custody he will have the opportunity to stop drinking and think about his future."

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said he would not imposed a criminal behaviour order - not because it wasn't justified, but because Evans would be recalled to prison if his poor behaviour continues after his release, and the order could be revisited.

He told Evans: "You have a long record of violence, anti-social behaviour and failing to cooperate with anyone who is trying to offer you assistance.

"All those factors mean that custody is inevitable - as you have accepted."

Evans, 27, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, common assault, two counts of threatening behaviour, one of which is racially aggravated, being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received an 18 month conditional discharge for the racially aggravated threatening behaviour, and a total of 42 weeks in prison for the other offences.

He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.

