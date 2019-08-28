Homeless man jailed for 36 weeks after £83 thefts in Sutton

A homeless man who stole from a store in Sutton and told a court he was "sick to death of living on the street" has been locked up.

Andrew Stevens took £23 of laundry products on August 16, and makeup worth £50, on August 22, from WIlkinsons , and was also found in possession of mamba, on August 27.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said the offences were aggravated because he forced his way out of the store through the "in" door, and they also breached a 24 week suspended sentence, imposed on July 23.

David Grant, mitigating, said: "He came out of custody and didn't have a bed.

"He said - "I'm sick to death of being on the street and I expect the suspended sentence will be activated.""

Stevens, 47, admitted the offences and breaching the terms of a suspended sentence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe gave him a combined total of 36 weeks in prison, by activating the 23 week suspended sentence and adding 12 weeks for the new offences.

Stevens was also ordered to pay a £122 government surcharge.

Click here for more Mansfield crime stories.