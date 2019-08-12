Here's where Nottinghamshire's mobile speed cameras will be this week

The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collisions.
The locations for the week commencing 12 August 2019 are:
A60 Nottingham Rd/Mansfield Rd, Ravenshead
B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield
B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield
A6191 Southwell Rd West, Mansfield
Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield
B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop
A617, Kirklington
A612 Main Road, Upton
A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington
A60, Spion Kop, Notts
A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)
A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham
A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham
A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham
Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham
B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane
A608 Church Lane, Brinsley
Coppice Road, Arnold
Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent
B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton
Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad hoc basis during the week, as the partnership reacts to recent complaints about speeding or sites that have been identified as emerging location for road casualties.