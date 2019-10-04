Front line officers with Nottinghamshire Police to get additional lifesaving medical training for serious injuries

Front line officers from Nottinghamshire Police are being given additional lifesaving medical training to deal with serious injuries.

It includes training on how to use tourniquets and packing wounds to stop major bleeds and could help prevent fatalities in the vital minutes while paramedics are on their way. The force has also invested in 300 medical packs that will go in the vehicles used by front-line officers.

Hundreds of officers are set to receive the training.

Hundreds of officers from across the force will receive the training over the next few months including Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Response officers, Neighbourhood Support Unit officers and Operational Support officers.

The training is being delivered for free to the force by medics from the East Midlands Regional Trauma Centre at the Queen's Medical Centre.

Inspector Anwaar Ahmed, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Police officers have basic medical training as part of their professional skills but this training builds on that and gives them the extra knowledge and access to equipment that could really make the difference if they attend incidents where someone is seriously hurt.

"The quicker first aid can be given to people in these situations the better their chance of survival.

"It is being rolled out to all front line officers across the force and the equipment is being paid for with some of the surge funding from the Government to tackle violent and weapon-enabled crime.

"Our partners at the East Midlands Regional Trauma Centre are providing the training to our officers for free, which is a fantastic statement about how we can work together to achieve a common goal to keep people safe."

The Nottingham Business Improvement District has already funded 100 of the same medical packs and a number of its members who work in Nottingham City Centre have received the training.

Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: “The police are often the first emergency service to arrive at the scene of an incident.

"These packs will enable officers to act swiftly in those vital early minutes following a catastrophic injury and give victims the best possible chance of survival, before paramedics arrive at the scene. It is an excellent investment designed to save lives.”

The training sessions are delivered by Clinical Director of the East Midlands Major Trauma Centre, Adam Brooks and his team.

Adam said: "We welcome the partnership with Nottinghamshire Police which sets an example of how organisations can work together for the welfare of others.

"The training given will empower front line officers to use life-saving skills to help seriously injured people and prevent unnecessary injury or loss of life."