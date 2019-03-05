Former Nottinghamshire Police officer to attend gross misconduct hearing

A former Nottinghamshire Police officer is set to attend a gross misconduct hearing next week.

Nottinghamshire Police said the officer's conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of accessing police systems for a non-policing purpose in August 2018.

The officer has since resigned from the force.

The misconduct hearing is taking place at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters at 10am on Monday March 11.

It will be held in public and anyone wanting to attend must register before midday on Thursday March 7 by calling 101 ext 8002562 during office hours or by emailing psd@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk.