Former leading Nottinghamshire Police officer charged with possessing indecent image of a child

A former leading Nottinghamshire Police officer has been charged with possessing an indecent image of a child.

Superintendent Robyn Williams, who is now with the Metropolitan Police, is one of three people to have been charged as part of the investigation.

Superintendent Robyn Williams leads new recruits to the Metropolitan Police Service during their 'Passing Out Parade' in 2015. Photo - Rob Stothard/Getty Images

She faces one count of possession of an indecent image of a child, namely a moving image file of Category A severity, and one count of corrupt/improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable in failing to report the distribution of that image.

Category A is the most serious level of child abuse images.

Superintendent Williams, 54, was the first black woman to be promoted to sergeant and then inspector with Nottinghamshire Police, before she joined the Metropolitan Police in 2008.

Jennifer Hodge, 55, of Deacon Road, NW2 has been charged with distributing an indecent image of a child, namely a moving image file of Category A severity.

Dido Massivi, 61, of Deacon Road, NW2, has been charged with two counts of distributing an indecent image of a child, namely a moving image file of Category A severity, and one count of posession of extreme pornography.

All three will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Tuesday March 12.

Superintendent Williams, who was appointed borough commander for the south London area of Sutton in 2017, is currently on restricted duties.