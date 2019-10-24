Fine for cannabis man caught in Sutton

A Nottingham man was caught with a small amount of cannabis in Sutton, magistrates heard.

Jermaine Moran was a passenger in a car which police stopped, so they could inspect the driver's documents, on Penny Emma Way, on the afternoon of September 5.

He was last in court on February 2017 for the same offence, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said the Class B drug was for his own use, and he cooperated fully with the officers.

Moran, 30, of Denton Green, admitted the offence at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £92, with £85 costs and a £32 government surcharge.

