Fancy working for Notts Police? Now could be your chance to apply

Have you ever wanted to work for Nottinghamshire Police, well now could be your chance.

There are a number of vacancies currently available for the force.

Please see below a full list of what roles are currently available:

- Police Officer Recruitment - Transfer of SEARCH Assessment Centre Pass Scores, deadline November 30.

- Senior Accountant Financial, deadline November 1.

- Performance Supervisor, deadline November 1.

- Risk & Business Continuity Officer, deadline November 1.

- Firearms Enquiry Officer, deadline November 1.

- Digital Evidence Recovery Technician, deadline November 1.

- Chief Superintendent Promotion Board, deadline October 31.

- Business Change Manager, deadline October 31.

- Police Officer - Transferee / Re-joiners Police Officers - Constable / Sergeants / Inspectors, deadline October 31.

For more information and to apply to a specific job, please click here.