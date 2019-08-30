Edwinstowe woman threatened neighbour with a brick

A "vulnerable" Edwinstowe woman who picked up a brick and ran at her neighbour had been shouting threats before police arrived, a court heard.

Leisha Keane was "goading her neighbours and shouting that she wanted to fight with various persons," on Greenwood Avenue, Edwinstowe, on the afternoon of July 26.

As she was being taken to the police station, she kicked out an interior light in the police car, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

"She later told officers her memory blacks out after she has been drinking," he said.

Helen Brough, mitigating, said: "She accepts what the witnesses say and apologises for her actions.

"She suffers from a dual personality disorder, hypermania and takes quite a heavy dose of anti-psychotic medication daily.

"Shortly before, she missed taking her medication which was disastrous. She is ashamed of her behaviour. She was suffering a manic episode."

Ms Brough said the "vulnerable" mum-of-two's partner had been paralysed by a brain disorder last year, and was now living in a care home.

The court heard she had two previous convictions which related to alcohol.

Probation officer Chjeryl Nisbet said there had been a "longstanding neighbour problem" since Keane moved into the property last December.

"She is now looking for somewhere more suitable to live for her and her children," she said.

Keane, 34, admitted criminal damage and using threatening words, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

A 12 month community order was imposed, with 20 rehabilitation days. She was fined £80, and must pay a £90 government surcharge and £85 costs.

