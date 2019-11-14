Drink driver tried to pass police roadblock in Mansfield

A man who tried to drive past a police roadblock in Mansfield was over the limit on the 20th anniversary of his dad's death in a motorbike accident, a court heard.

Officers reached through the window and took the keys from Kerry Woodley's blue Fiat Punto, at the roadblock, on Nottingham Road, at 1am, on October 20.

He said he didn't see the police lights and admitted he had been drinking White Lightning and only had a provisional licence, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

A test revealed he had 65 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Woodley, who had no previous convictions, has mental health problems and learning disabilities, and had argued with his partner.

"It was the 20th anniversary of his father's death, following a motorbike accident, and this caused extra stress," said Mr Hogarth.

Woodley, 31, of Byron Street, Shirebrook, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 17 months but the drink drivers' rehabilitation was not deemed suitable for him.

He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

