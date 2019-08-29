Drink driver hit parked van in Mansfield

A boozed-up driver drove straight into the back of a parked van just outside his own home in Mansfield, a court heard.

Mariusz Tomlowski hit the van, which was being unloaded opn Argyle Street, in his BMW, at around 2.45pm, on March 11.

"The van's owner tried to engage with him but he couldn't speak English," said prosecutor Sarah Sanderson. "He watched him enter a property and called the police."

A test revealed he had 94 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard he received ten points on his licence for failing to provide a sample while in charge of a vehicle in October 2017.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said Tomlowski didn't understand how alcohol leaves the body.

"He just didn't realise," she said. "He had consumed an awful lot of alcohol before he drove."

She said he worked seven days a week, and is paying a mortgage in the UK and sends money to his daughter in Poland.

Tomlowski, 42, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12 month community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for 24 months, but he was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualification by 182 days if he completes if before December 2020.

He must pay £200 costs and a £85 government surcharge.

