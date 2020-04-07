Derbyshire footballer Jordan Sinnott saves seven lives following his tragic death

Footballer Jordan Sinnott has saved the lives of seven people aged between 20 and 50 after his organs were donated following his tragic death.

Soldiers and other burns victims are also benefiting from skin grafts created after his donation.

The late Jordan Sinnott.

Jordan's brother Tom said: “He loved giving and even after he’s passed he managed to do that.

“At least his heart is still beating.”

Jordan, 25, died at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital after being found in Market Place, Retford, on January 25 with a suspected fractured skull.

Following his death, Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, Retford, and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, Retford, were charged with manslaughter.

They remain in custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on May 22.

Sean Nicholson, 21, of Beechways, Retford, has pleaded guilty to affray.

He will be sentenced when the case is complete.

Jordan played for Matlock Town and Chesterfield was one of his previous clubs.