Dash cam appeal after burglary and Audi car theft in Retford

A white Audi TT was stolen after burglars took the keys from the house in Retford.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Main Street, Hayton, and they believe the incident occurred at around 4.20am on Monday.

Unknown offenders are thought to have entered the property and stole the victim’s handbag which contained car keys for the Audi, the vehicle was then driven away from the property.

Detective Sergeant Ricky Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to urge anyone with any information to contact the Nottinghamshire Police. I would be particularly be interested to hear from any member of the public who may have CCTV in the area including dashcam footage."

Anyone who has any information should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 181 of 28 October 2019.