Crown court for Worksop woman on threats charge

A young Worksop woman will appear before the crown court for her alleged role in a town centre affray.

Emily Robinson, 21, of Beaumont Rise, made no plea to using threatening words when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The incident is alleged to have involved 11 people and was said to have taken place on September 16, last year, in Worksop town centre.

She was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on Friday morning, for a plea and case management hearing.

