COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.
alcohol
Piotr Kucharski, 26, of Radford Street, Worksop; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £323, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months.
Richard Watson, 37, of Sandrock Road, Harworth; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £360, £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months.
Joshua Wells, 28, of Welham Grove, Retford; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Fined £312, £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 16 months.
assault
Darcey Vardy, 22, of Whinney Moor Way, Retford; assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made, restraining order made, fined £200, £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs.
breach
Adam Hawkins, 25, of Henry Close, Worksop; failed to comply with supervision requirements. Fined £100 and £65 costs.
miscellaneous
Michael Moore, 55, of Park Street, Worksop; had a large kitchen knife in public. Committed to prison for three months, suspended for 12 months, pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and knife forfeited and destroyed.
Mark Smith, 47, of Trent Street, Worksop; had a knuckleduster in public. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and knuckleduster forfeited and destroyed.
Michael Milnthorp, 41, of Watson Road, Worksop; had a lock knife in public. Committed to prison for six months, £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs and lock knife forfeited and destroyed.
theft
Stevie Richardson, 38, of Eley Close, Worksop; stole children’s clothing belonging to Peacocks and breached criminal behaviour order. Community order made, £30 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.