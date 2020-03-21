Coronavirus: Police praise Notts residents for 'empty streets' after pubs, clubs and restaurants close in coronavirus war

Nottinghamshire Police has thanked residents for their “common sense” after they didn’t head to into Nottingham or town centres last night.

Nottinghamshire Police said the “empty streets” and social distancing are helping the country to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Empty Nottingham taken by Scamp53.

Nottinghamshire Police's Superintendent Ian Roberts said: "It's obviously very strange times for everyone around the world currently, but I would like to praise the Nottinghamshire public who stayed away from city and town centres last night.

"It's very strange to see such empty streets, but these measures and guidance are in place to help protect us all and it’s important that we and our emergency service partners get the support from all sections of our communities over the coming weeks. Please be assured that our officers will continue to be visible and accessible when required.

"Thanks to everyone for using your common sense and long may it continue to ensure we tackle the virus."