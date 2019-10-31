Concern grows for missing 15-year-old Nottinghamshire boy

Officers are concerned for teh safety of a missing 15-year-old boy from Nottinghamshire.

Robin Trudgill, went missing from his home in Mapperley Park at around 11pm on Wednesday.

Have you seen missing Robin?

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Robin has brown hair which is short on the sides with a long fringe. He is wearing a black Nike hoody with a white hoody underneath and the hood up, blue gym shorts with black Adidas leggings underneath, a green back pack and black trainers."

Robin is known to spend time around the Radford, Forest Recreation Ground and Forest road areas.

If you think you have seen Robin you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 943 of 30 October 2019.