Church Warsop drink driver faces the music

A Church Warsop sound engineer who was double the drink drive limit when he borrowed a work-mate's car to drive home has faced the music in court.

Police spotted Samuel Billyeald's Peugeot 407 wandering over the white line on the A60, and he was stopped on Bishop's Walk, just before 1am, on May 11.

A test revealed he had 70 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Officers discovered he only has a provisional licence, and a previous motoring conviction from 2017 for failing to provide a specimen.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: "He regretably thought he would be over the limit and he borrowed a colleague's car to drive home."

She said he had recently started a new job, "travelling all over the country with musical bands" as a sound engineer.

Billyeald, 24, of Laurel Avenue, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for three years, but was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed by July 2021.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

