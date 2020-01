Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call police on 101.

1. Men threatened with knife On October 6 2019, a man allegedly threatened a group of men with a knife at McDonalds in Chilwell Retail Park, Nottingham. Incident no: 34 of October 6 2019.

2. House burglary On November 14 2019, two men allegedly burgled a house on Morley Avenue, Mapperley. Incident no: 419 of 14 November 2019.

3. McDonald's incident led to damage On January 1 2020, a man was allegedly involved in an incident which led to damage at McDonald's in Ashgate Road, Hucknall. Incident no: 000581-20122019.

4. Assault in bar On December 15 2019, a man was allegedly involved in an assault in Lloyds No.1 Bar in Carlton Street, Nottingham. Incident no: 000060 of December 15 2019.

