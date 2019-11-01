Cannabis crash driver still high two days after last joint in Mansfield

A cannabis smoker who hadn't taken the drug for two days was still four times over the legal limit when he collided with a van in Mansfield, a court heard.

James Eames was driving his Audi out of the garage on Rosemary Street, when the accident happened, on the morning of June 15.

"He was waiting to turn right out of the garage and failed to spot a van," said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

"Police found he was cooperative, but there was a strong smell of cannabis."

He tested zero for alcohol but 8.1 mcgs of cannabis was found in 1 litre of his blood while the specified limit is 2 mcgs.

He was banned from driving in November 2012 for failing to provide a specimen for analysis, the court heard.

Helen Brough, mitigating, said: "He was a cannabis user at the time but says he didn't have any for 48 hours before the accident.

"He went out to get coffee and milk and his view was blocked.

"He will need his licence for work when he is released. His cannabis problem is now under control," added Ms Brough.

She said he was convicted at the crown court in 2019 and is due to be released in August 2020.

Eames, 34, who is currently a serving prisoner at HMP Ranby, admitted driving under the influence, when he appeared, via video-link, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for three years, because of his previous driving offence from the past ten years.

