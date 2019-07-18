British teenager 'gang raped' at popular Mediterranean holiday resort

Twelve Israeli tourists have been arrested after a 19-year-old British woman reported being gang raped in a popular Mediterranean holiday resort.

The teenager lodged a complaint with police in Ayia Napa on the southeast coast of Cyprus yesterday morning, claiming she had been gang-raped the night before.

Tourists sunbathe on the beach in the resort of Ayia Napa in Cyprus (Photo: FLORIAN CHOBLET/AFP/Getty Images)

According to the Times Of Israel, some of the 12 suspects are aged 16 and 17.

The alleged rape is reported to have happened in a hotel where the woman and the 12 suspects were all staying separately.

