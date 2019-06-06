Boozy Worksop gym man banned for drink driving

A Worksop man who swerved in the road after drinking in the early hours of the morning has been banned, a court heard.

Christopher Sharpe's VW Polo was pulled over on Eddison Park Avenue, at 2.30am, on April 19.

A test revealed he had 54 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the gym worker, who had no previous convictions, was "deeply ashamed to be before the court."

He said he Sharpe had gone to give a friend a lift, and stayed to drink two pints of beer.

Sharpe, 24, of Shire Close, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Dsitrict judge Leo Pyle told him: "The only good thing about today is that people are not at your funeral or the funeral of someone else."

Sharpe was banned for 14 months, but was offered a drink driver's rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 106 days if he completes it by February 2020.

He was fined £320, and ordered to pay a £32 government surcharge and £85 costs.

Find out what crimes have been happening where you live.