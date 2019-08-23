Boozy Sutton shopkeeper threatened to blow up Asda

A Sutton shopkeeper was drunk when he threatened to blow up Asda after claiming the superstore had ruined his business, a court heard.

Dev Chander was challenged by staff when he entered the Priestic Road branch on July 25, because he had been banned following an accusation of shoplifting from the previous week.

"He became verbally abusive and shouted - "You've ruined my business, so I will ruin yours," said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

When he was escorted out by security guards he shouted that he would blow up the store, but the staff didn't believe he would carry out the threats because he was "extremely drunk", Mr Hollett added.

Chander later told police he had drunk four pints of Guinness, and was angry because his business had been "ruined due to Asda's cheap prices."

Chander, who represented himself, denied shoplifting from the store and said he was a regular customer.

"I lost my temper. I maybe had a few too many to drink that night," he said.

Chander, 56, of Outram Street, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £305, and was ordered to pay a government surcharge of £32 and £85 costs.

