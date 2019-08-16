Boozer arrested for swearing at cops in Mansfield

A boozed-up Mansfield man has appeared in court after swearing at police officers and making an obscene hand gesture.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Clumber Street where they found a drunk Ricky Wright, just before 1am, on July 19.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: "They formed the opinion he was heavilty intoxicated. He was slurring his speech and staggering around.

"He was told to leave the area but he made a hand gesture to one of the officers.

"He walked off towards Quaker Way, but shouted at the officers to "f*** off.""

"They warned him again and he shouted "divvies" at them. When he shouted "f*** off again" he was arrested."

He was last before the courts for a driving matter in 2017.

Wright, who was unrepresented, said: "It was just a drunken matter really. I am sorry for it."

Wright, 27, of Bond Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £40, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 government surcharge, which will be added to the £191 which he owes to the court.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.