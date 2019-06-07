Boozed-up Mansfield mum bit cop's thumb as she was being handcuffed

A drunk Mansfield mum downed 15 cans of lager before biting a police officer on the thumb as she was being handcuffed, a court heard.

Police were called to Rachael Redfearn's Butler Crescent home, on May 10, but she became difficult when officers tried to get some background, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

"She told them to f*** off and mentioned stabbing and killing someone," he said, adding that the bite broke the officer's skin.

He said Redfearn drank 15 cans of lager and some double vodkas over the course of the afternoon.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said Redfearn's marriage had broken down 18 weeks earlier, and she had turned to alcohol.

On the day she had been told by social services that she might lose her two children.

"She gave up on everything and drank 15 cans," said Ms Cornell."She became agitated when she felt the officers were being judgemental.

"She does still have care of the children. She is working voluntarily with an alcohol treatment service."

Redfearn, 33, admitted the assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was bailed to return to court for pre-sentence probation reports on June 18.

