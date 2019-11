A man is due to appear in court in connection with a car key burglary in Retford.

A break-in occurred at a property on Main Street, Hayton, at 4.30am on October 28 when car keys were taken from a handbag and an Audi TT was stolen from outside.

The burglary occurred on Main Street, Hayton, Retford.

Robert Brammer, 49, of Suffolk Grove, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with burglary, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, two offences of fraud by false representation and failing to provide a sample Class A drug test.