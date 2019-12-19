Bassetlaw man jailed after assaulting 'vulnerable' woman with stick until it snapped in half

A 41-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years and six months after ‘assaulting a woman with a stick’ in Bassetlaw.

Mounaim Elfidh, of Gilbert Road, Bircotes was sentenced on Tuesday (December 17) after being found guilty by a jury following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court for three counts of wounding, unlawful imprisonment and production of cannabis.

The incident happened in May 2019 when Elfidh assaulted a woman with a stick at a property, causing serious injuries to her head and legs.

The attack continued which led to the weapon snapping in half due to the force of the attack.

A dumbbell was also thrown at the woman's shoulder and she was then attacked with a metal pole. The woman was also punched.

The victim tried to escape but Elfidh had locked the doors so she couldn't leave.

Later that afternoon the woman managed ot get free and seek help from police,

Elfidh was arrested the next day.

The victim attended hospital and was treated for a head injury.

She had visible bruising across a large area of her body.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Moore said: "I'd like to thank the officers who have put a lot of work into this investigation, especially DC Rebecca Hopson and DC Michael Booth who have worked tirelessly to ensure this significant result.

"Elfidh has attacked a vulnerable woman and she has suffered serious injuries in a sustained attack.

"I'd like to praise the victim who has been brave after reporting the incident and throughout the proceedings."