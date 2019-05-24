Banned drink driver borrowed mum's car to celebrate new job in Mansfield

A banned driver who borrowed his mum's car was caught over the limit in Mansfield after he celebrated landing a new job.

CCTV operators spotted Vuyo Makhoba's erratic driving, and he was stopped on St Peter's Way, shortly after midnight, on April 10.

A roadside test showed he had more than double the legal alcohol limit, but he failed to give a formal breath sample at the police station, despite having four attempts.

The court heard Makhoba was banned for 22 months, for drink driving, in April 2018.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said there was an "element of immaturity" about the offence, and he was celebrating getting a job and had dropped off a friend.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Makhoba panicked at the police station.

Makhoba, 23, of Blake Crescent, Mansfield, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, and failing to provide a sample, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates described his behaviour as "pretty stupid" and banned him for three years.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge. He also received a 12 month community order, with a 31 day rehabilitation programme and 80 hours of unpaid work.

