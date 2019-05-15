Assault man faces special hearing in Mansfield

A man who assaulted a woman in Mansfield will appear at a special hearing to decide exactly what happened, a court heard.

Colin Smith, 51, of Blackheath Road, Farnham, Surrey, admitted the assault charge on a basis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Prosectuor Leanne Townshend said that Smith accepted slapping the woman during an argument, on February 3, but denied punching her, threatening her with a knife and grabbing her around the neck.

A Newton hearing, to determine which version of events is correct, was set for July 29.

Smith was given bail until that date, on condition he doesn't contact the woman.

