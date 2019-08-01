Are you the good Samaritan who helped people injured after they were hit by a car in Worksop?

Nottinghamshire Police are searching for the good Samaritan who rushed to help people who were injured after being hit by a car.

Detective Inspector Stuart Temple said: "I would like to thank you for coming to the aid of people who were injured having been hit by a car in Worksop on Saturday, July 27.

"I would also like to speak to you as I believe you may have information which could really help us with our investigation."

The incident happened at the junction of Carlton Road and Keswick Road in Worksop at around 11pm.

A number of people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. One man remains in a critical condition in hospital following this incident.

Police enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 967 of July 27, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Two men, aged 45 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have subsequently been released on bail.