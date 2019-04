Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of public indecency offences at a Worksop park.

The incident happened in Raymoth Lane, Worksop on Monday, April 15, at around 3.20pm.

A man, aged 76, had been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency on Monday 15 April 2019 and has since been released on conditional bail pending enquiries.

If you have any information call 101, quoting incident 506 of April 15.