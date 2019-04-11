COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Assault

Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Michael Bryce, 38, of Anston Avenue, Worksop; assaulted a man by beating him and stole a pair of pliers to the value of £23. Committed to prison for 14 weeks and pay a total of £123 compensation.

Heath Stanley, 47, of Hardwick Crescent, Worksop; assaulted a woman by beating her. Restraining order made, fined £200, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Windsor, 37, of Mattersey Road, Ranskill; assaulted a police constable. Community order made, carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, £75 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Jonathan Whiteman, 34, of Gateford Road, Worksop; stole an electric shaver to the value of £55 belonging to Boots, bedding to the value of £200 belonging to Dunelm Stores and football goals and footballs to the value of £80 belonging to Smyths Toys. Fined £80, £255 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Blundell, 30, of High Street, Edwinstowe; stole cleaning products to the value of £59 belonging to One Stop and in possession of crack cocaine. Committed to prison for 28 days, £59 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and crack cocaine forfeited and destroyed.

William Lyons, 32, of West Street, Harworth; entered Post Office as a trespasser and stole bottles of alcohol to the value of £35.98, bottle of alcohol to the value of £100 belonging to Harworth Foods, bottles of alcohol to the value of £99.95 belonging to Aldi and dishonestly took tools to the value of £1,630. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, pay a total of £235.93.

Paul Watkinson, 36, of Foxglove Close, Worksop; stole legs of lamb to the value of £59.94 belonging to Farmfoods and stole meat to the value of £75 belonging to Sainsburys. Committed to prison for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a total of £134.94 compensation and £115 victim surcharge.

Breach

Leighton Sipson, 42, of Ollerton Road, Ordsall; failed to comply with community order. Fined £40.

Kerry Hall, 33, of Hardwick Road West, Worksop; breached a criminal behaviour order and stole chocolate to the value of £29 belonging to the Co-op. Committed to prison for 20 weeks and pay £29 compensation.

Alcohol

Daniel Braithwaite, 24, of Tiln Lane, Retford; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.

Dean Aldred, 44, of Victoria Road, Worksop; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for three years.

Drugs

Brandon Thomas, 20, of Market Street, Worksop; failed to provide a sample while in police custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Daniel Storey, 25, of Retford Road, Woodbeck; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing of a person likely to cause offence or harassment and it was racially aggravated. Fined £110, £150 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £300 costs.