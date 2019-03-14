COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

damage

Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Mark Foster, aged 27, of Hardwick Grove, Worksop: damaged gates of an unknown value. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

breach

David Battey, 46, of Norfolk Street, Worksop: failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied and must comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Emma Layhe, 38, of Gateford Road, Worksop: failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Order varied and must comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement. Must pay £20 costs.

assault

Brian Gormley, 35, of Retford Road, Woodbeck: assaulted three people by beating. Ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Christopher Baines, 39, of Spur Crescent, Worksop: assaulted a woman by beating. Fined £160 and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

alcohol

Vasile-Radu Dobos, 48, of Lincoln Street, Worksop: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £300, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 20 months.

Iulian-Razvan Mardaru, 31, of Cheapside, Worksop: refused to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and driving without a licence or insurance policy. Fined £300, told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs and banned from driving for 14 months.

Michael Barnett, 50, of South Dean, Worksop: refused to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and left a voicemail which conveyed a threat with the purpose of causing distress or anxiety. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Also disqualified from driving for 20 months. Restraining order imposed. Ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

theft

Amanda Templeman, 50, of Henton Road, Edwinstowe: stole £475 from a woman. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £175 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shane Hulls, 29, of Bolham Lane, Retford: stole two dash-cams to the value of £50 belonging to Morrisons. Committed to prison for six weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Jordan Shaw, 22, of Albert Street, Worksop: stole cosmetics to the value of £14 belonging to Sainsbury’s. Committed to prison for four weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Leon Lincoln, 20, of Wright Wilson Street, Worksop: stole two Yankee candles to the value of £17.98 belonging to B&M Bargains. Ordered to pay £17.98 compensation and detained in the courthouse.

Macaulley Hancock, 22, of Potter Street, Worksop: stole a dehumidifier and diffuser to the value of £54.98 belonging to B&M Bargains. Detained in the courthouse.

Ashley Miller, 38, of no fixed abode: stole aftershave gift set to the value of £45 belonging to Superdrug, art sets to the value of £99.98 belonging to the Gallery Art Shop, chocolate to the value of £20 belonging to Sainsburys, detergent to the value of £18.98 belonging to Home Bargains and coffee to the value of £19.96 belonging to B&M Bargains. Discharged conditionally for 18 months and ordered to pay £138.96 compensation.

Gary Perkins, 33, of Park Street, Worksop: committed fraud by using a stolen bank card. Committed to prison for eight weeks and told to pay a £115 surcharge.

other

Joseph Carrigan, 36, of Bridge Street, Worksop: had a knife in a public place, had a hammer in connection with a burglary and theft of various items. Committed to prison for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation.