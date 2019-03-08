COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.
Alcohol
George Gotu, 21, of Hereford Close, Worksop: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance. Fined £253, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Grzegorz Czepczor, 51, of Radford Street, Blyth: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 26 months.
Krzystof Pluskota, 39, of Westway, Worksop: refused to provide a specimen of breath of analysis. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Jonathan Roe, 22, of Dukeries Crescent, Worksop: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of his duty. Fined a total of £260, £30 victim surcharge, £310 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Theft
Grant John, 36, of Saxon Way, Harworth: stole alcohol worth £5.72 belonging to Asda and drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.
Shane Craggs, 36, of Hardwick Road West, Worksop: stole children’s toys and clothes to the value of £154 belonging to Asda. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Jacob Fores, 20, of Sherwood Road, Worksop: stole a leg of lamb to an unknown value belonging to Farmfoods, stole clothing to the value of £50 belonging to Boyes and stole baby products to the value of £15. Community order made, carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a total of £65 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Claire Seaman, 35,of Brecks Road, Retford: stole DVDs to the value of £85, stole two X-box controllers to a combined value of £53 and a Polaroid sound bar to the value of £45, all belonging to Asda. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay a total of £183 compensation.
Lee Richardson, 42, of Potter Street, Worksop: stole a razor, razor refills, two make up brush sets and two facial hair trimmers to the value of £99 belonging to Asda. Community order made, must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £88 compensation.
Nigel Bradford, 26, of Cheapside, Worksop: stole a bluetooth speaker to the value of £40 and a wireless door intercom to the value of £20, both belonging to Cash Convertors, and Bold washing powder to the value of £9.99 belonging to Home Bargains. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £29.99 compensation.
Stuart Nicholson, 29, of Chichester Walk, Worksop: stole a motor vehicle of an unknown value. Committed to prison for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months, must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, pay £251.50 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £100 costs.
Motoring
Helena Lee, 22, of Heritage Drive, Clowne: driving without due care and attention. Fined £300, plus a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Licence endorsed with six penalty points.
Kelly Hallam, 33, of Forest Road, Clipstone: driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four penalty points.
Drugs
Jordan Shaw, 22, of no fixed abode: possession of a quantity of synthetic cannabinoid. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge. Drugs forfeited and destroyed.
Violence
Dean Lane, 39, of Holmes Road, Retford: assaulted a woman. Community order made, placed under a curfew for four weeks from 8pm to 5am, restraining order made. Must also pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Sergiy Shmykov, 48, of Watson Road, Worksop: assaulted a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for 14 weeks, restraining order made and must pay £115 victim surcharge.
Breach
Leighton Sipson, 42, of Ollerton Road, Ordsall: failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Fined £50 and must also pay £250 costs.