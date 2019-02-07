COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Alcohol

Here are the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Julia Morgan, 57, of Mary Street, Rhodesia: refused to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. Fined £219, plus a £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified for 12 months.

Leighton Parker, 31, of Linnet Way, Clowne: driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £1,211, £121 victim surcharge, £650 costs and disqualified for 42 months.

Motoring

Matthew Ball, 38, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton: vehicle did not meet the insurance requirements. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Drugs

Jordan Shaw, 22, of Queen’s Street, Worksop: possession of a quantity of cannabinoid receptor. Fined £50, £30 victim surcharge, £50 costs and cannabinoid receptor forfeited and destroyed.

Maureen Glassey, 51, of Featherstone Avenue, Worksop: failed to attend a drugs initial assessment. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Watkinson, 36, of Foxglove Close, Worksop: failed to attend a drugs initial assessment. Community order made.

Theft

Leighton Sipson, 42, of Ollerton Road, Ordsall: attempted to steal a wallet and trespassed on a railway line. Community order made, be under a curfew for six weeks from 8pm to 6am, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dale Stanley, 25, of Osberton View, Worksop: stole alcohol and cigarettes to the value of £29.20 belonging to One Stop shop. Fined £63, £29.20 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adriana Dragoi, 31, of Netherton Road, Worksop: stole clothing to the value of £427 belonging to Primark. Fined £150, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kieran Cartawick, 30, of Rotherham Road, Clowne: stole scrap metal and failed to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and detained in the courthouse.

Matthew Kenyon, 28, of Wharton Street, Retford: stole alcohol to an unknown value belonging to Shell Garage and failed to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Rebecca Simonite, 38, of Cumberland Close, Bircotes: stole electrical items to the value of £63.50 belonging to Asda. Fined £60, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Violence

James Homan, 37, of Thrumpton Lane, Retford: assaulted a woman causing actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order imposed and must pay £1,098.60 compensation.

Lee Ellis, 39, of no fixed abode: assaulted a woman. Committed to prison for 22 weeks, restraining order made, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Breach

Luke Edwards, 33, of White Hart Yard, Worksop: failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Fined £180 and £60 costs.

Gheorghe Goldar, 38, of Lowtown Close, Worksop: failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Order varied with 15 hours of unpaid work added and £60 costs.

Ashley Smith, 24, of Albert Road, Retford: failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Order varied with 20 hours of unpaid work added and £60 costs.

Paul Watkinson, 36, of Foxglove Close, Worksop: breached a restraining order and failed to surrender to custody. Community order imposed and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Other

Kyle Evans, 26, of no fixed abode: used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £150, plus a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Katrina Ryan, 26, of Gateford Road, Worksop: used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.