COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

THEFT

Darrel Martin, 27, of Hazelby Road, Creswell: stole four pairs of glasses, to the value of £800, belonging to Vision Express. On separate occasions, stole toiletries to the value of £45 and £63.96, belonging to Asda. Also stole washing up liquid, of a value unknown, belonging to Spar. Community order made with drug rehabilitation requirement. Must also pay £908.96 in compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

VIOLENCE

Anthony O’Callaghan, 30, of Sycamore Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick: assaulted a female. Also failed, without reasonable excuse, to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Must also pay £200 in court costs, £100 in compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

Joseph Holt, 21, of no fixed address: assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty. Stole four jars of coffee, to the value of £20, belonging to Farmfoods. Stole a quantity of meat and a shopping basket, to the value of £101.50, belonging to Asda. Failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. Jailed for two weeks - offence so serious due to record of offending. Must also pay £65 in compensation.

Matthew Feeney, 29, of Straight Mile, Retford: assaulted a prison officer while in custody at HMP Ranby. Ordered to pay compensation of £150.