Couple submit plans to convert unused farm buildings into holiday cottages in Heapham

A couple from Heapham have submitted a planning application to convert their farm buildings into two new holiday cottages.

The application which has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council is to change the use of former agricutural barns at Windmill House in Heapham and turn them into holiday cottages.

The homes would be for paying guests who may have social or business activities within the area which has links to Gainsborough and other nearby towns and cities.

It is also hoped that the new homes will also bring more visitors to the area who will hopefully eat and drink in the nearby pubs of Upton, Willingham, Corringham and Blyton as well as visiting the shops those areas have to offer.

Plans include enhancing the buildings and refurbishing them to ensure they last for many years.

The buildings are currently being used as garaging and storage and an occasional workshop facility.

An existing separate vehicle access is propsed to be used for the accommodation and includes four spaces including a disabled facility.