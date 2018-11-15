County council leader hails winners at this year’s 4Uth Awards

Teenagers and young people have an extremely important role in society, writes Coun Kay Cutts, Nottinghamshire County Council leader.

What they do, what they achieve - it all has an effect not only in their personal future, but the future of society as a whole.

The finalists and guests at this year's 4Uth Awards, from left Jack Heald (chairman, Nottinghamshire Young People's Board), Caitlin Orchard, Jak Boden, Lois Wareing, Coun Tracey Taylor (vice-chairman, children and young peoples services committee, Nottinghamshire County Council), Coun Sue Saddington (chairman, children and young peoples services committee) Coun Kay Cutts (council leader), Luke Titterton, Josh Sheppard, Darren Yemm, Roshan Singh. Photo: Andrew Marlow-Hallsworth

They are the next generation.

With this in mind, I am confident Nottinghamshire’s future is in extremely safe hands, if the achievements of the recent 4Uth Award winners can be used as a gauge.

Around 100 young people, their families and friends, came together to celebrate the achievements of the county’s seven district winners at the awards finals at County Hall.

The overall county winner was Darren Yemm, 20, from Newark who is a wonderful ambassador not just for the county - but nationally too.

He’s appeared on BBC’s The One Show for helping shape the future of care services for children – having been in care himself.

A member of the Children in Care Council since 2010, he recently met Anne Longshaw, Children’s Commissioner for England, with the aim to develop a coordinated regional pledge to Children in Care.

The district winner for Bassetlaw was Lois Wareing, 16, from Langold.

Having once been told she may never walk again, she has become a vital member of her local young people’s centre.

The other district winners were Jak Boden, 13, (Ashfield), Luke Titterton, 12, (Broxtoe), Caitlin Orchard, 17, (Gedling),Josh Sheppard, 18, (Mansfield) and Roshan Singh, 13, (Rushcliffe).

All seven district winners received awards during the evening in recognition of their achievements, and I met them, along with Coun Sue Saddington and Coun Tracey Taylor, respectively chairman and vice-chairman of the council’s children and young people’s committee.

The winners can also put their award on their CVs and their achievement will be recognised by future employers and educators.