Country show is ‘highlight of the year’ for Redhill Farm

Gainsborough based Redhill Farm will be showcasing what it has to offer to visitors at this year’s Countryside Lincs event.

The family fun-day is packed with a huge variety of indoor and outdoor activities for youngsters to make, bake and explore, making it the perfect all-weather family day out.

Tickets are now on sale for the event which is open from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, April 8, at the Lincolnshire Showground.

Managing director at Redhill Farm, Jane Tomlinson, said: “Countryside Lincs is the highlight of the year for us, it’s our favourite.

“Our pork pie making proves to be hugely popular year on year with the children, which will be held in the Food Zone from 10am to 11.45am and again at 2pm to 3.30pm.

“One of the best parts about the event is seeing the children’s reactions when they see their finished product and we really enjoy teaching children about the importance of high quality locally sourced produce.”

The one-day event will also be offering a range of activities including meeting farmyard animals and getting a taste of life on the farm with tractor rides and exhibitions.