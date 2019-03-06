Councils agree £44,000 deal for Retford town centre street signage

Retford town centre is to be given a few modern touches thanks to a £44,000 funding package agreed by district and county councils.

The money is to be invested in new street furniture and improved signage which will help showcase the town’s heritage sites and amenities for visitors.

Bassetlaw District and Nottinghamshire County councils are each contributing half of the project costs following a successful bid by the Retford Business Forum.

County councillor John Handley said: “I am delighted that we can fund this project in time for the 2020 Mayflower Pilgrim anniversary celebrations, which we expect will bring an increase in visitors to Retford and a significant boost to the local economy.

“Retford has many stunning historical features, which this scheme will help highlight.”

District councillor Jo White added: “This project will greatly benefit the town centre and will help to improve the experience of visitors to our town centre.”

The need for improved information markers throughout the town was highlighted as part of a signage strategy, commissioned by the district council and supported by the business forum and Retford Civic Society.

It was also identified as a priority by a Prince’s Trust regeneration report and LNER’s (formerly Virgin Trains) Retford Travel Plan, which both undertook consultation with local organisations, groups and local authorities.

Forum chairman Rick Brand said: “We hope attractive and clear signage throughout the town will safely direct visitors of all ages and abilities to key amenities, assets and services.

“Heritage buildings and sites will be clearly identified so the public can visit and learn about the history of the town and surrounding villages, adding value to Retford’s heritage trail and guides.”