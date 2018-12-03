Council wants your views on future schools policy

An eight-week consultation on the admission arrangements for 2020-2021 for Nottinghamshire community and voluntary controlled schools is now underway and will close on January 15, writes Coun Philip Owen, chairman of the children and young people’s committee at Nottinghamshire County Council.

The consultation will look at a recent School Adjudicator decision where it was ruled that the 2019-2020 criteria for Abbey Road Primary School in West Bridgford was unfair.

Nottinghamshire County Council. Photo: Joseph Raynor

The Schools Adjudicator ruled the criteria was unfair on the grounds that children who had expressed a preference for their catchment school and who could not be offered a place had been displaced and that younger siblings who had a displaced older sibling should be given greater priority.

As a result, the council revised its 2019-2020 admission arrangements for the school and is now seeking views for arrangements for 2020-21.

The Abbey Road adjudication means the consultation will look at proposals to change the criteria for all community and voluntary controlled schools in the county to include priority for children who have a displaced older sibling attending the school.

The consultation will also include oversubscription criteria which is used to decide how places are allocated when there are more applications than places available.

Views are also sought on in-year admission arrangements, proposed changes to admission numbers and how admission arrangements are coordinated.

The council has a statutory responsibility to consult on changes to admission arrangements for 2020-21.

It is often not possible to predict oversubscription within a catchment area in the future as parental preference and demand for school places can vary significantly from year to year.

Visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/education/school-admissions/admissions-consultation-2020-2021 to have your say.