Council urges everyone to make sure they’re registered to vote

On Thursday, May 2, local elections will take place in Bassetlaw to elect the 48 district councillors that will represent you as residents and make up the political administration of the Bassetlaw Council, writes Neil Taylor, council chief executive.

Local democracy is extremely important and this is your opportunity to play an active role in deciding who represents your views on local issues, what priorities are set for the next four years and how public money is spent.

Neil Taylor, chief executive of Bassetlaw Council

Each year, the council spends around £24 million of tax-payers money on services like bin collections, environmental health, planning, parks and the district’s economic development and prosperity.

It also spends more than £15 million on housing and £16 million in capital investment.

So you can see that whichever way you decide to vote, it is extremely important that you do so.

However, you can only vote if you have registered and if you have not yet done so, you only have a few hours left as registrations close at midnight tonight (Friday).

It only takes five minutes to register and can be done online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

If you have already registered to vote you will have received your poll cards, but there are a few other deadlines to know about if you would like to change the way in which you choose to vote.

If you would like a postal vote or apply for a postal proxy vote (voting on behalf of someone by post) you have until 5pm on Monday, April 15.

The deadline for new applications for Proxy Votes (voting on behalf of someone at a polling station) is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24.

You can do all of this through the council’s elections team by emailing elections@bassetlaw.gov.uk or by calling 01909 533 252.

You’ll also find lots of information about the election, including who the candidates are and where your polling station will be located, on the website www.bassetlaw.gov.uk.