Council pride at county’s excellent Ofsted report

There are 337 schools in Nottinghamshire – 281 primary, 45 secondary and 11 special schools, writes Coun Philip Owen, chairman of the children and young persons committee at Nottinghamshire County Council.

And I’m delighted that the recent annual report from Ofsted reveals that 89 percent of them are good or outstanding – a four percent increase on 2016-17.

Coun Philip Owen, chairman of children and young people's committee at Nottinghamshire County Council

One of the reasons for the increase is the drive of academy trusts which are focused on improving education opportunities and career prospects for every child in Nottinghamshire.

However, the council recognises there are still pockets of under-performing schools and it is working with the regional schools commissioner to bring about improvements as soon as possible

Children attending schools where standards are not good enough are missing out on opportunities.

I’m proud of the number of outstanding schools there are in Nottinghamshire and it’s reassuring they are drawn from all over the county.

Teachers at these schools are ensuring that children secure the essential skills needed to achieve their potential.

Outstanding schools set high expectations and as a result they achieve high standards and excellent results.

They also change the lives of children and young people and nurture their hopes and aspirations for the future.

As well as being ambitious and aspirational, young people also need to secure the skills to contribute positively to society.

I also want to encourage schools to continue to explore ways that will allow children and young people to develop the emotional resilience that is so essential to what makes for a successful and well-rounded individual.

For any school to achieve a good or outstanding Ofsted rating it takes good leadership, dedicated staff, committed governors, pupils who want to learn and supportive parents.

My goal is that every child in Nottinghamshire attends a good or outstanding school.