Council officers at West Lindsey District Council will now wear body cameras

Staff at West Lindsey District Council will now be wearing body cameras while they are working around the district.

After approving a police the council has purchased 12 body cameras to help officers in their day to day work.

Coun Jeff Summers, leader of the council, explained the council is putting the body worn cameras to use for officers to enhance the safety of employees and members of the public and assist with the collection of evidence for offences that it deals with.

Coun Summers said: “The council is committed to protecting our staff and members of the public and hopefully the cameras will prevent situations escalating. They are also a great way of gathering evidence to ensure appropriate action can be carried out in the most efficient way.”

The cameras will be used to support staff who deal with a range of issues such as inspecting land or premises with warrants, property inspections, anti-social behaviour and environmental crime.

Andy Gray, housing and enforcement manager at West Lindsey District Council, said: “Some staff who carry out inspections in the district have received verbal abuse and threats and the nature of their job means they sometimes go into hostile situations. The cameras will act as a deterrent and will support our staff when carrying out their duties.

“However, the practice of using cameras like this is not new as many local authorities and the police have been using them for some time. The cameras will enable our officers to collect quality evidence as part of investigations and support subsequent prosecutions where appropriate.”