Council leader thrilled with plans for £6 million development project in Worksop

I was delighted with last week’s news that the former Worksop Wagon Repair Depot is being bought back in to use by the Harry Needle Railroad Company (HNRC) and that there are plans to invest £6 million into the site, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

As well as creating new jobs, the company are looking to set up an apprenticeship scheme on site as well.

As a council, Bassetlaw has just appointed a new skills officer and they will be working to support HNRC in developing this scheme.

With the Rail College in Doncaster, the new Hitachi Rail factory and a HS2 maintenance depot in Staveley, this area is consolidating rail jobs.

It’s vital to ensure that young people have the skills to access these opportunities.

Employers want skills and experience which is why the council offers apprenticeships.

And I pleased to say it has just recruited its 11th apprentice who will be joining the communications team.

The council has apprentices currently working in vehicle maintenance and environmental health and the housing team has electricians, gas fitters, joiners and plumbers.

The next opportunity will be in the IT department, so keep checking the council’s website and Facebook page if you are interested.

Residents in Langold will have noticed that work is underway on the creation of four new business and manufacturing units at Harrison Drive industrial site.

These units are expected to be open by the summer and will provide the opportunity for existing business to expand.

What the council wants to do is make sure that there is employment provision and support for small business in villages like Langold.

I am grateful to the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund, which has provided a grant of £135,000 towards the project, with the council putting in £178,000.