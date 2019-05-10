Council leader says Labour-led administration is getting straight back to work

The local elections took place last Thursday and I would like to thank everybody in Bassetlaw who voted, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

Elections are a big undertaking.

This year there were 113 candidates standing, 101 polling stations in operation, 235 polling staff working on election day and 85795 people registered to vote.

Thanks to all the people who worked on the election across the district and those that counted the votes the following day.

Whilst Labour had an excellent showing across the district and will continue to form the council administration, there can be no resting on laurels.

The council has to get its sleeves rolled up and get right back to it.

There is work to be done on the High Street, where there are plans for investment into the Canch.

And Labour wants to see more new council housing built and more opportunities created for young people.

The council’s AGM will take place at Retford Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15 at 6.30pm and this is where the new civic chairman is chosen for the new municipal year.

Like all council meetings, the public are welcome to attend.

This will be followed by a special ceremony to confer the titles of Alderman on two long-serving councillors who stood down at this election, Hugh Burton and Kath Sutton.

Whilst they have both been political opponents over the years that I have been on council they have both been committed public servants who have worked tirelessly for the wards of Sturton and Clayworth.

Finally, taking a step away from elections and politics altogether, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Craig Denton and Worksop Town on winning the NCEL Premier Division Title with a stunning 90 points.

Let’s hope that they can add the NCEL League Cup as well with victory over Liversedge on Monday night.